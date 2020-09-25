Berkeley man charged with sexually assaulting fellow patient in hospital

Marvin Dean, 34, has previously pleaded guilty to sex offenses and has other pending cases, according to court documents

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Charges filed in St. Louis County state that a convicted sex offender was a patient in a Creve Coeur hospital when he entered another patient's room to sexually abuse her.

According to court documents, on June 27, Marvin Keyon Dean woke an 18-year-old patient by getting in her hospital bed.

The probable cause statement says, "When she looked she saw the defendant whom she knew as another patient. The defendant placed his hand over her mouth and caressed her hair."

The court documents accuse Dean of exposing his genitals and handling the victim's underwear. According to the statement, Dean asked the victim to "perform oral sex on him. She said no and the defendant left."

Later, the documents say, Dean admitted to a nurse that he had been in the victim's room.

The charging documents include the address of the hospital where the incident occurred, which is the address of Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

In a statement, a representative of the Mercy system wrote:

"We take the health and safety of our patients very seriously. While we do not address specific patients due to federal privacy laws, when an abuse allegation occurs we investigate it immediately and report to the appropriate authorities."

There are also pending charges against Dean for sexual misconduct in Clayton in 2020 and in St. Louis city in 2019.

He has previously pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct in St. Ann in 2014 and in University City in 2006.