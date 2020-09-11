Fairview Heights police: Man sexually assaulted young girl for years

According to police, the abuse began when the victim was 9 years old and the the suspect was 16, and it continued until the victim was 16 years old.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man faces multiple charges after police said he repeatedly sexually assaulted a young girl who he lived with between 2004 and 2011.

Timothy Shaw, 33, of Danville, Illinois, was charged on Oct. 29 with four counts of felony predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The Fairview Heights Police Department began investigating the abuse on Sept. 8 after the victim, now an adult, reported that Shaw had sexually assaulted her for years while he lived with her and her mother in East St. Louis.

The abuse began when the girl was 9 years old and Shaw was 16, and it occurred in both Fairview Heights and East St. Louis. It continued until the girl was 16 years old.