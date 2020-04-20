MADISON, Ill. — A man is facing charges for armed robbery after attacking a store clerk with a pair of scissors, police said.

Chad Johnson, 37, was arrested on Friday, April 17 at the Madison 66 Convenience Store, located at 1200 Madison Avenue.

Madison police said the store clerk told officers Johnson came in the store with an 8-inch pair of scissors. He threatened the clerk with the scissors and jumped over the counter. The clerk grabbed Johnson's hands, which prevented Johnson from stabbing him.

Johnson broke free from the clerk's hold, grabbed a bottle of liquor, jumped back over the counter and left, police said.

Once he got outside, police said Johnson confronted a customer in the store parking lot, who was getting inside his vehicle. Johnson tried to get in the vehicle, but the man was able to keep Johnson out. The man suffered minor injuries to his head, but did not need medical attention, Madison police said.

Police arrived on scene and immediately arrested Johnson. On April 20, Madison County State's Attorney charged Johnson with armed robbery, which is a class X felony. His bail was set at $150,000.

