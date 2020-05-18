Man charged with murder after firing 15 shots into vehicle in Metro East

Gerin Massie, 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in Venice, Illinois last week.

Gerin Massie, 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On May 12, police in Venice responded to shots fired on Market Street. Massie fired 15 shots into a vehicle, according to a press release from the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

One bullet struck 30-year-old Kenneth Stanley Jr., in the back of the head. Stanley was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Massie is charged with attempted murder for firing shots at two other men, who were in the vehicle with Stanley. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bail.

Tahjae Simms, 22, has been charged with one count of obstructing justice for furnishing false information to a special agent with the Illinois State Police regarding the shooting, the release said. Simms is being held on a $200,000 bail.

“A tragic loss of life by violence is something we never get used to and will never accept," said State's Attorney Tom Gibbons in the release. "We are so very thankful to be able to bring justice for the victims and, we hope, the beginning of a path of healing for his family and loved ones."

If convicted of one count of first-degree murder, the sentencing range is 45 years to life on each count served at 100% in the Illinois Department of Corrections, the release said. If convicted of attempted first-degree murder, the sentencing range is 31 years to life on each count.