Metro East man threatened, extorted business owners in multi-million dollar fraud scheme, indictment says

A federal indictment claims Emmitt Tiner ran a scheme in which he would fake evidence implicating small business owners in crime and then extort them for his silence

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A Metro East man is accused of a multi-million dollar fraud scheme in which he faked evidence implicating two small business owners of a crime and extorted them in exchange for his silence.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Illinois, Emmitt T. Tiner was federally indicted on dozens of counts including wire fraud, mail fraud, extortion, interstate communications with intent to extort, and health care fraud. His initial appearance and arraignment were set for noon Monday at the East St. Louis Courthouse.

Also listed in the indictment is Matissia Holt, who was charged with several counts of helping Tiner commit health care fraud.

According to the indictment, the scheme spans from at least December 2015 to November 2020, when Tiner was a resident of Belleville and O’Fallon, Illinois. The victims were the owners of two small local business that deal in interstate commerce, referred to in the indictment as R.G. and K.G. Tiner obtained more than $2 million from his victims by knowingly defrauding them, the indictment said.

Tiner would target people who had large access to money, often small business owners, the indictment said. After he chose his victims, he would devise methods to fraudulently get money from them "by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises," as well as fear and manipulation.

He would then make up lies about why he couldn't pay them back.

After getting initial funds, the indictment said Tiner would solicit his victims to commit crimes or try to convince them that he had committed crimes on their behalf. He would then threaten to give the evidence to authorities or hurt them or their family members if they didn't give him more money, the indictment said.

The indictment listed as evidence several text messages that Tiner allegedly sent to K.G. in September and October of 2017:

"If you want to do the right thing ... make THIS right ... and calm the murderous rage i have growing inside GIVE ME MY MONEY BACK"

"[I]f you say sometime (sic) to p--- me off ... all loyalty is out the window and ill (sic) come and find you and end you"

"If you do not give me my money back I (sic) gave you in my account and we lose all that money .... anybody related to you ... work with you ... friends with you ... lives with you ... knows you ... etc will pay the consequences of you f------ me ..... then and only then when they think you have experienced enough loss and pain will they look for you!!!!!"

A photo of a news headline reading "Driver flips car after being shot," followed by a text message reading "Heres (sic) a lil hint for you!!!! .... and remember to keep your mouth quiet!!!! here on out....."

The indictment listed several dates between Dec. 2018 and Dec. 2019 in which Tiner obtained cashier’s checks from R.G. payable to Matissia Holt, each check ranging in amount from $25,000 to $375,000.

Tiner is also accused of committing health care fraud by lying to the Illinois Department of Human Services about his physical capabilities.

He allegedly lied to IDHS that he was unable to walk or drive, and he concealed funds he received from his fraud scheme to represent that his assets didn’t exceed $17,500.

Holt and Tiner also provided time sheets to the Illinois Home Services program claiming payment for hours that Holt provided him Personal Assistant Service, during times when Tiner was not actually at home, the indictment said.

On several occasions, during times that timesheet said Holt had been providing personal assistant service, Tiner was instead seen at the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago, Indiana.

The money was allegedly used to make several large purchases, including a property on 210 Knollhaven Trail and a lot at 1405 Pausch Road in O'Fallon, and a 2019 Cadillac Escalade.