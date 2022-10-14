Metro East resident pleads to club-goers after shooting outside nightclub

Illinois State Police say the victim was shot in the parking lot of Roxy's after "an altercation" with multiple people.

BROOKLYN, Illinois — For the past 25 years, Angela Bell has enjoyed living in the Village of Brooklyn, Illinois.

"I feel safe. I feel comfortable," said Bell.

Bell's home is down the street from exotic nightclubs and adult businesses.

The retiree and great-grandma has gotten used to the loud music from the clubs.

Otherwise, she says her close-knit neighborhood is usually quiet.

"Here on my street, about four people live here right now and everybody is here for each other," said Bell.

But, Illinois State Police say shortly after three Friday morning gunfire disturbed the peace.

They say a 24-year-old man got into a fight with a group of people in the parking lot at Roxy's exotic nightclub on Madison Street before he was shot.

Angela Bell heard all the gunfire and it wasn't the first time.

"It was like pow, pow, pow. I heard several shots," added Angela Bell.

She says several years ago a shooting happened outside a former nightclub near her home and two stray bullets hit her house.

About 700 people live in the community that's three miles northeast of downtown St. Louis.

"It's not the villagers. It's the outsiders who are coming to the village and causing problems. They're the ones that give our village a bad name," Bell said.

Right now, Illinois State Police say no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Meantime, on her 73rd birthday, Angela Bell has one wish for people coming to the nightclubs this weekend.

"That's what I wish, if they're going to do anything, leave it inside the club. Also, I will tell the club-goers to leave the guns at home and have respect for our village," said Angela Bell.