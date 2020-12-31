Charges: Suspect killed man he knew on MetroBus, waved gun and yelled at passengers

Dion Raney is facing counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been charged in the fatal shooting on a MetroBus in north St. Louis County this week.

Dion Raney is facing counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police believe he shot and killed a man he knew and then waved the gun around at other passengers on the bus.

Raney and the victim, identified in court documents as Jevon White, were seen getting on the bus together Tuesday afternoon near Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Parker Road. Witnesses told investigators the men seemed to know each other and they sat next to each other on the bus.

At some point during the trip, witnesses said Raney became so disruptive to other passengers that the driver asked him to control his language.

Soon after, Raney appeared to be whispering with the victim. He then pulled out a gun, pointed it at White’s face and pulled the trigger, according to the probable cause statement. But witnesses said the gun appeared to misfire, at which point Raney reloaded the gun and fired again. The shot hit and killed the victim.

In the moments after the shooting, people on the bus said Raney tried to shoot the victim several more times. They said he reloaded the gun and waved it around the bus while yelling at other passengers. While this was going on, the driver immediately pulled over and stopped the bus near Bellefontaine Road and Interstate 270.

Court documents indicate Raney got on and off the bus a few times and then walked to a grocery store where he was arrested.

Police said while on the ride to the station, Raney made a spontaneous statement about having killed someone.

He’s being held without bond.