Suspect facing several new charges after MetroBus driver critically injured in shooting

Isaiah Houston is facing several charges including first- and fourth-degree assault

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The suspect in a shooting that left a MetroBus driver critically injured is facing several new charges.

Earlier this week, 30-year-old Isaiah Houston was taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting. At that time, he was charged with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Monday afternoon, investigators were looking for a maroon-colored PT Cruiser seen on security video near the scene of the shooting. Hours later, investigators spotted a car matching that description in north St. Louis.

After briefly following the car, officers were able to take the driver, Houston, into custody. He was considered a person of interest in the shooting at the time.

During a press conference Thursday, prosecutors announced Houston is now facing several charges related to the shooting that left driver Jonathon Cobb critically injured.

Officials also confirmed Houston was involved in another shooting that happened minutes earlier involving another MetroBus.

For both shootings, Houston has been charged with the following:

One count of first-degree assault

11 counts of fourth-degree assault

Three counts of armed criminal action

Two counts of unlawful use of a weapon

Investigators declined to comment on a motive Thursday.

Watch the full press conference in the video below:

Background of the shootings

At 7:10 p.m. Friday, police received a report of shots fired at a MetroBus near Lucas and Hunt Road in north St. Louis County. When officers arrived, they found a public transit bus that had collided with a utility pole after the driver, Jonathan Cobb, was struck by gunfire and critically injured.

At a Monday press conference, the Major Case Squad announced they were investigating another shooting that happened minutes earlier and left another MetroBus damaged.