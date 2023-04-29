Man fatally shot on MetroLink train during argument Saturday morning

According to preliminary police information, a man shot the victim during a brief argument on the train.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was fatally shot during an argument Saturday morning on a MetroLink train.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on a train at the Maplewood-Manchester station.

A man was found with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital but later died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

Bi-State Development General Manager of Security Kevin Scott said that officers were on another area of the same train when the shooting occurred and quickly arrested the suspect when the train pulled into the station.

A 5 On Your Side crew saw officers leading a man away from the scene in handcuffs.

#BREAKING: There’s a heavy police presence at the Maplewood-Manchester @STLMetro stop. #STL County PD has confirmed a homicide at the location.



Eyewitnesses say a petty argument broke out and then multiple shots.



We’re gathering details. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/weBYC5rNPt — Travis Cummings (@TravisCNews) April 29, 2023

Trains service was halted in the area for around two hours as police investigated. As of 12:30 p.m., service was restored, though customers may experience minor delays. Shuttles that had been transporting passengers while service was halted are now canceled.

"We are disappointed when any incident happens in our city or on our transit system, but we cannot prevent the crime occurring in the region from spilling over on our transit system," Scott said in a statement. "We can promise that rigorous collaboration with our police partners is a high priority and that we will always provide a professional response. We remain committed to our fundamental security approach — partnerships, infrastructure investments, and a gated platform access system."

Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are leading a homicide investigation. Anyone with information should call the department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

Full statement from Metro Transit:

"St. Louis County Police are handling an incident that started as an argument and ended with a shooting on a MetroLink train at the Maplewood-Manchester Station this morning. Specific questions should be directed to our St. Louis County Police partners. Officers were on another area of the same train when the shooting occurred, and immediately arrested the suspect when the train pulled into the station. The swift actions of our St. Louis County Police partners, who are assigned to the MetroLink Police Task Force, are to be commended and no doubt prevented further injuries from occurring on the train or platform.

"We are steadfastly committed to improving safety and security our transit system and are diligently moving forward with the Secure Platform Plan. While heat of the moment incidents like this one are impossible to predict, new high security gates to access the platform, new fencing and other improvements like the surveillance camera monitoring capabilities from the Real Time Camera Center, will help make the transit system safer for our customers, our police and security partners, and our team members.

