ST. LOUIS — A man said he was robbed at gunpoint on a MetroLink train early Wednesday, according to a report from St. Louis police.

The 38-year-old reported the incident at 8 a.m. Wednesday but said that it happened eight hours earlier, police said.

He told investigators he boarded the train at the Central West End station around midnight and as the train approached the Cortex station, he said a man robbed him at gunpoint. He took his wallet and phone and got off the train at the Cortex station.

The victim said he continued on to the Grand station, got out and walked home. He wasn’t injured.

He described the robber as a man 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He said the man was wearing a black sweater, black pants and red shoes.

Police added that the man gave several conflicting statements about what happened.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Latest local headlines: