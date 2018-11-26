ST. LOUIS — Four men were shot outside a convenience store in north St. Louis Wednesday evening.

At 5:09 p.m., police responded to the call for a shooting at SAMS Market (4257 Shreve) in the Penrose neighborhood.

The victims told investigators they were standing outside the store near the corner when a dark-colored minivan pulled up and unknown suspects inside opened fire on the group of men.

A 27-year-old man suffered the most severe injuries. He was shot in the abdomen and chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition, but he was stable.

A 25-year-old man was shot in his abdomen. A 37-year-old men suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder. A 39-year-old man was shot in his foot. A fifth man standing in the group wasn't hurt.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

