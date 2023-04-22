Search underway for 2-year-old girl forcefully removed from mother, St. Louis County polixe say

Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or 911.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A search is underway for a 2-year-old child taken from a Spanish Lake apartment overnight Saturday, police said.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officials said 32-year-old Thomas West forcefully removed his 2-year-old daughter Leilani West from her mother after she broke up with him inside an apartment in the 11100 block of Ruesta Drive. Thomas West reportedly made statements that he would harm himself and then refused to speak with police.

Leilani is about 2 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a birthmark on her left thumb. She was last seen wearing a purple tie-dye shirt and pants.

Although police didn't release what Thomas West was last wearing, he is described as being 5 foot 2 inches and weighing 150 pounds. He is believed to be driving a silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri plates of 06ALMN.