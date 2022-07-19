Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Blue Alert after officer hurt during Kansas City traffic stop

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert Tuesday.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Alert was issued in Missouri Tuesday morning after a law enforcement officer was hurt in a traffic stop.

A police officer pulled over a driver in North Kansas City at 10:41 a.m. The driver fired shots at the officer, seriously hurting them, according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver was a man with brown hair in a gray Ford Taurus. The car had a temporary license plate, 03GU43, that was issued in Missouri. The driver was armed with an unknown weapon, MSHP said in a news release.

The shooting happened at 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City. The driver fled westbound on 21st Street, according to MSHP.

The condition of the police officer was not immediately known.

A Blue Alert is issued during the search of a suspect responsible for killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer.