JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — There are more than 1,200 registered sex offenders in Missouri that local law enforcement officials can’t find. That’s according to a new report released Monday by State Auditor Nicole Galloway. Nearly 800 of those offenders are considered the most dangerous.

The audit blamed a lack of adequate enforcement at the local level.

State law requires convicted sex offenders to register their name, address and other information with local law enforcement—typically the sheriff or police chief—and they must continue to verify the details and notify officials if they move. That information is available in a public database.

However, there are 1,259 registered sex offenders who have failed to follow the law, the audit found. That amounts to 7.9 percent of the nearly 16,000 offenders in Missouri.

The percentage in several counties in Missouri reached the double digits. Nearly 20 percent of sex offenders in St. Louis City aren't complying with the law.

Here's the breakdown by county in the St. Louis area:

Crawford: 5.2%

Franklin: 3.5%

Gasconade: 5.3%

Iron: 0.0%

Jefferson: 3.2%

Lincoln: 1.1%

Phelps: 1.1%

Pike: 2.4%

Reynolds: 4.8%

St. Charles: 1.6%

St. Francois: 3.0%

Ste. Genevieve: 2.1%

St. Louis City: 19.3%

St. Louis County: 1.1%

Warren: 2.4%

Washington: 7.7%

"The law requiring sex offenders to register has been on the books for more than 20 years to help keep our communities, and especially our children, safe," Auditor Galloway said. "But if the law isn't enforced, it's not effective and public safety is compromised."

Failure to follow the law is a felony. However, the audit found there was an active arrest warrant for less than 10 percent of offenders who weren’t complying.

“Law enforcement can't track the location of registered sex offenders if sex offender laws are not enforced," Galloway said. "This also takes away the ability of Missourians to effectively use the sex offender registry when making decisions to protect themselves and their families."

Auditor Galloway also suggested the Missouri Legislature should make changes to strengthen state laws on requiring background checks for school volunteers and on allowing the State Auditor’s Office to access necessary court records when auditing the sexual offender registration program.

Read the full audit of the sexual offender registration program here.

