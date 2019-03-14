HEAVENER, Okla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Missouri fugitive who is accused of stealing a police car in Oklahoma as authorities attempted to recapture him.

Heavener, Oklahoma, Police Chief Ty Armstrong says police found 30-year old Travis Lee Davis at a convenience store Wednesday after a woman called to report that she was the victim of a kidnapping and that her captor was sleeping in a parked car, KHBS reports.

Officers captured Davis after a short foot chase and put him in the back of the running patrol car with his hands cuffed behind his back. While officers stood near the vehicle interviewing the woman, Davis was able to crawl through a window that separates officers from suspects and take off.

Davis drove the car about 1.5 miles before crashing into a tree in Howe. Armstrong said it's possible that Davis then may have gotten onto one of two trains that approached the area at the time.

Davis was reported missing from his cell block late Sunday night in a jail in central Missouri's Pettis County, where he had been held since a hostage situation last month involving a woman and a toddler. He had been charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic assault, resisting arrest and parole violation.

Armstrong said authorities also are searching the towns of Heavener and Howe. Armstrong asked the public to keep doors locked.

The sheriff said Davis has several tattoos, including an eye inside a triangle on the front of his neck.

Police don't yet know how Davis opened the window of the patrol car. It was completely closed, and should only be possible to open the window from the officers' side. Police also don't yet know how Davis was able to drive so far without the key fob, which was with officers, not in the vehicle. None of the weapons inside the police car were missing.