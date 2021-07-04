x
Missouri state trooper's I-70 traffic stop finds huge meth haul

Three people are in custody after a traffic stop in Saline County turned up narcotics, $5,505 in cash and a weapon
Credit: Twitter / MSHP

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A trooper for the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered 88 pounds of methamphetamine Monday after stopping a Volkswagen Jetta for a traffic violation on Interstate 70, MSHP reported.

A probable cause search revealed about 88 pounds of meth, $5,505 in cash and a firearm. The stop occurred in Saline County near mile marker 79 on eastbound I-70, about 50 miles west of Columbia.

Three people are in custody, MSHP reported.

A photo tweeted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol showed dozens of bags reportedly stuffed with drugs stacked on top of each on the hood of a state trooper's SUV.

