Missouri man sentenced 10 years after filming underage boys

Michael Stevens, 43, of Oran, Missouri pleaded guilty in May 2022 to coercion and enticement of a minor.

ORAN, Missouri — A southern Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years for filming underage boys in the bathroom.

Michael Stevens, a 43-year-old man from Oran, Missouri, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to coercion and enticement of a minor.

Stevens admitted to luring teenage boys to go with him to concerts in the St. Louis area. He then used a hidden camera to secretly record a video of two boys in the bathroom of their hotel, his please agreement said.

Stevens began taking one of the boys hunting and fishing when he was only 13.

In April 2020, the boy's parents were made aware of an interaction between their son and Stevens. The son said Stevens had grabbed his buttocks in the hotel after a 2018 concert and asked for pictures of the boy.

Stevens had asked the boy's parents why he would no longer go hunting or fishing with him and the boy then admitted Stevens' crimes.

They then contacted the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

On May 5, 2020, Stevens told law enforcement that he took multiple teenage boys under his wing, mentoring them. He told law enforcement he did engage in sexual talks with some of them and identified another victim.

The other victim went hunting and fishing with Stevens, as well as attended a concert in the St. Louis area. Stevens hid another camera to record the boy changing in the hotel, according to his plea agreement. He also asked the victim for photos of himself.

When he is released, he will be on supervised release for life and will register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution.