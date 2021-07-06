'Not sure it gets much closer than this': State trooper nearly hit by suspected drunk driver on I-70

The car went airborne before flipping and coming to a stop on Interstate 70

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was nearly hit by a suspected drunk driver in Boone County, Missouri, Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, the highway patrol said a car speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 70 near the 121-mile marker in Boone County. The driver narrowly missed the trooper's car.

In the video included in the tweet, the car goes airborne before spinning out and flipping onto its roof. Another car spun out, but the driver of that car was not injured.

The driver of the car that flipped was not injured, and the trooper was able to take the driver into custody. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI.