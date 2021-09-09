Missouri man sought in 4 slayings found dead in South Dakota

J.T. McLean was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend and her daughter

ELK POINT, S.D. — Sheriff's officials say a man accused of killing four people in Missouri, including a mother and her 11-year-old daughter, has been found dead in South Dakota.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, J.T. McLean, 45, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday night in a car parked at a motel near Dakota Dunes. The U.S. Marshals Service says McLean had family in the area.

Deputies said investigators tracked McLean to the motel using the OnStar navigation system on a vehicle he stole from one of the victims.

McLean was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend, Allison Abitz, 43, and her 11-year-old daughter, Jozee. Their bodies were found Aug. 22 at their home south of Columbia.

Evidence indicated Abitz was strangled and her daughter was drowned in a bathtub, according to authorities in Boone County, Missouri.

Union County authorities said McLean was also wanted for the slaying of two other people in Miller County, Missouri.