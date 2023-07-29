Missouri moving forward with killing man who murdered St. Louis County girl in 2002

An appeals court denied the motion of a stay of execution from Johnson's lawyers, court documents show.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A federal appeals court has vacated the stay of execution for Johnny Johnson, allowing Missouri to proceed with his execution following the 2002 murder of 6-year-old Cassandra “Casey” Williamson in St. Louis County.

The move comes after a push by Johnson's lawyers and advocacy groups to cancel the state's execution of Johnson due to his mental illness. In a 7-3 vote, the majority of the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals' judges agreed that while Johnson previously showed signs of delusions in past medical records, that does not mean he lacks a rational understanding of his punishment.

"For these reasons, I conclude that Johnson has not made a substantial showing of a denial of a constitutional right," said Eighth Circuit Judge Raymond Gruender. "I therefore concur in our denial of Johnson's application for a certificate of appealability as well as the denial of the motion for a stay of execution."

Johnson was staying with friends in Valley Park, Missouri, in July 2002, when Williamson went missing. Dozens of volunteers joined police in the search.

Williamson's body was found in a pit less than a mile from her home, buried beneath rocks and debris. Johnson confessed that he used bricks and rocks to beat Casey after she fought back when he tried to sexually assault her.

