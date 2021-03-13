Missouri trooper fatally shoots man holding roommate hostage after lengthy standoff

Police said Jonas Johnson of Kimberling City fired random shots inside his apartment, where he was holding his roommate hostage, before he was killed

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — A Missouri state trooper shot and killed a man after an hours-long standoff at an apartment and condo complex in the southwest part of the state, authorities say.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael McClure said 34-year-old Timothy Jonas Johnson of Kimberling City fired random shots inside his apartment, where he was holding his roommate hostage, before he was killed. The roommate got out of the unit safely.

McClure said the standoff had started that morning after Johnson broke down the door of a unit above his and fired several shots while the woman who lived there was gone. Johnson had returned to his unit by the time the woman came home, discovered the damage and called the police.

McClure described Johnson as a “known character in the area" and said police were familiar with him. He said law enforcement attempted to negotiate with him for hours, but he wouldn't exit the unit or allow his roommate to leave.