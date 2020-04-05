Mizzou student shot while studying in Alton bedroom recovering, shooters charged

Alton police say Jasmine Kay Johnson was studying in her bedroom when she was hit by a stray bullet

ALTON, Ill. — Two Alton men are facing multiple charges after police said their shooting spree resulted in a University of Missouri journalism student struck in the head by a stray bullet while she was studying in her room last month.

Madison County prosecutors charged Russell Bausily, 30, and Devonta Cotton, 25, Friday after Alton police presented evidence on five shootings between March 25 and April 8.

On April 8, police say the two were shooting at a passing car in the 200 block of Madison Avenue in Alton when one of their bullets struck a house where 22-year-old Jasmine Kay Johnson was studying. Police said she had a successful surgery Monday that would “hopefully improve her recovery,” according to a news release.

Bail for each man was set at $1 million, and they remain in custody at the Madison County jail.

Bausily, of the 1100 block of Milton Road, is facing 14 charges, including armed robbery, being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Cotton of 800 block of Washington Avenue is facing a dozen charges, including armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Here is a summary of the incidents for which they have been charged, though police say more charges could be issued:

March 25: both Bausily and Cotton are accused of shooting at a vehicle and a person while at Hellrung Park in Alton. That shooting victim is expected to survive.

March 27: both are accused of shooting at a home in the 700 block of Hoffman Street, Alton. Nobody was injured.

April 5: Bausily is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle, while in the 3200 block of Belle Street.

April 8: both are accused of robbing people at gunpoint and shooting at them while in the 800 block of Gold Street. Nobody was injured.

Also on April 8: Bausily and Cotton are accused of shooting at a passing car, while in the 200 block of Madison Avenue. Some of their stray bullets struck a house and Johnson, a senior at Mizzou.

Police say Bausily and Cotton had disputes with all of their intended targets, but that Johnson was an innocent victim and did not know the men or any of those involved in disputes with them.