MoDOT truck struck with gunfire on I-70

BERKELEY, Mo. — A truck belonging to the Missouri Department of Transportation was shot at on the Interstate on Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the original call was from the Berkeley Police Department. Officers say they took a 911 call from a MoDOT maintenance worker who had shots fired at their vehicle on I-70 westbound near the 238-mile marker.

When officials arrived on the scene, the vehicle was found with at least one round fired at it. Video from the scene shot by 5 On Your Side photojournalist Bob Hoehn showed a bullet hole in the passenger side door of the pickup truck.

None of the workers were struck by gunfire.

There is no information on the suspect vehicle.