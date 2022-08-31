Argument between men in Moline Acres leads to fatal shooting

Two men were shot, one of them fatally, after an argument. Detectives aren't seeking additional suspects in the shooting.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed and another man was injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Moline Acres.

According to a release from the St. Louis County Police Department, Moline Acres officers were called just after 8 p.m. to a shooting in the 9700 block of Portage Drive. Two men were found shot and were taken to an area hospital.

One of the men died of his injuries. The other is expected to survive.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting was a result of an argument between the two men. Detectives aren't seeking additional suspects.

The name of the man who died hasn't been released.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading the investigation, which remained "very active" as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.