Man killed, person barricaded inside St. Louis County home

Police are asking the public to avoid the area around the 2300 block of Chambers Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died and another man, who police said may be armed, is barricaded inside a home after a shooting in Moline Acres Tuesday.

Around 6:46 p.m., Moline Acres police responded to a call for a shooting at a home in the 2300 block of Chambers Road, which is just east of Halls Ferry Road.

Officers were able to go inside the home and found a man suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release from St. Louis County police.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Moline Acres Police Department requested help from the St. Louis County Police Department. The department's tactical operations unit is on the scene working to resolve the situation, the release said.

A person, who police said they believe is armed, is barricaded inside the home.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477)

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

