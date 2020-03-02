MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — A man is facing 11 charges in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead in north St. Louis County.

The incident happened the night of Dec. 12, 2019, on the parking lot of several businesses on Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Moline Acres.

According to the probable cause statement, Anthony Tate Jr. pulled up behind Timothy Simmons’ car and watched it for about 20 minutes. Then, he’s seen pulling next to the vehicle and shooting into it.

Simmons, 19, died at the scene. Two other people inside the vehicle were seriously injured and another person who was in a nearby car also was shot and seriously injured.

According to court documents, Tate was seen on surveillance video getting gas at a nearby service station just four minutes after the deadly shooting.

St. Louis County police later arrested Tate. Police said he was driving the car used in the murder and was in possession of a gun that matched the ballistic evidence in the case.

Tate was charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He’s being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

