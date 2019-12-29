MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — A man charged in a deadly shooting was drinking beer, smoking pot and putting together a gun when the incident happened, according to St. Louis County police.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Gardner Drive at 5:32 p.m. Saturday for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man shot to death. He was identified Sunday as Michael Dillingham. He was 36 years old.

According to the probable cause statement, Hutson Grace Jr. brought beer, marijuana and a gun to Dillingham’s home Saturday afternoon. He started smoking and drinking while putting the gun together. He repeatedly pointed the gun at Dillingham, even after being warned not to, a witness told investigators.

While putting the trigger lock on the gun, it fired, hitting Dillingham in the head, according to court documents.

The probable cause statement also includes that Grace, 33, admitted to what the witness told police investigators.

Grace has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He’s being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

