Officer who fatally struck Moline Acres sergeant during 2020 pursuit charged with manslaughter

The former Bellefontaine Neighbors officer fatally struck Moline Acres Police Sgt. Herschel Turner Jr. during a pursuit in St. Louis County.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More than a year after Moline Acres Police Sgt. Herschel Turner Jr. was struck and killed during a traffic stop, prosecutors have charged the former Bellefontaine Neighbors officer who struck him with manslaughter.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it has charged Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, a Class C felony. The court set his bond at $100,000 cash-only, with 10% authorized.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation concluded that Rayford, who was then a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer, caused the death of Sgt. Turner on Dec. 5, 2020, by striking him with his patrol car while pursuing a vehicle.

The prosecuting attorney's office said in a Wednesday release announcing the charges that Rayford pursued the vehicle despite not having confirmed that the suspects involved had committed or had attempted to commit a dangerous felony.

"Rayford engaged in this pursuit without a supervisor’s authorization or any reasonable evidence that the need to immediately apprehend the driver of the vehicle outweighed the level of danger to the public created by his pursuit," the release stated.

During the pursuit, Rayford drove at approximately 80 to 85 mph, exceeding the posted limit by 30 mph, without sirens activated, the prosecuting attorney's office said. He also drove westbound into the eastbound lanes on Dunn Road without activating his emergency equipment.

He then fatally struck Turner, who was conducting a traffic stop on Chambers Road between Norwich Drive and Lance Drive.

Rayford made statements about the pursuit to investigating officers that contradicted evidence from the crash investigation and reconstruction, the prosecuting attorney's office said.

"We understand being an officer is a very tough job. When initiating a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle, police officers need to make sound decisions that responsibly balance the danger that their pursuit will cause against the threat an offender potentially poses to the community. Some facts show closer calls, but this was not close," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in the release. "We believe the evidence shows that this officer did not make sound decisions and, tragically, that caused the death of a police sergeant who was just doing his job."

Turner's death was investigated and is being prosecuted by the Conviction and Incident Review Unit of the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The sentencing range for the Class C felony is from 3-10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.