BRIDGETON, Mo. — A woman was accused of starving her 2-month-old child resulting in his death.

Makayla Hill, 24, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child after her 2-month-old son was found unresponsive in a hotel room Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the Lodge Hotel in Bridgeton at around 3 p.m. where they found Hill in a room with a toddler and the unresponsive 2-month-old. Paramedics immediately started CPR on the baby, but could not save him.

Charging documents said Hill did not feed or seek medical attention for the boy, leading to his death. Her bond was set at $150,000.

