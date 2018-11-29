5 On Your Side's Casey Nolen will have a live report from Carrollton tonight at 10 p.m.

CARROLLTON, Ill. — A mom and another person are in custody and considered persons of interest after police said the body of a 6-month-old boy was found buried in a shallow grave behind a Carrollton, Illinois, home Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said they began investigating a missing person case this weekend for a 22-year-old woman and her 6-month-old son. Police said they found the woman the same day she was reported missing at a home on the 100 block on East Cemetery Road in Carrollton but did not find the boy.

On Wednesday, they searched in a wooded area near the home and found the baby in a shallow grave.

Police said the home belonged to "associated of the mother". An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The mother and one other person are in police custody. They are considered persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police Sgt. Jamie Brunnworth at 618-484-7384.

