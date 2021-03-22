Man riding moped in Jennings killed in hit-and-run crash

Police said the driver of a silver, 2018 Volvo sedan abandoned the car at the scene of the crash and fled the scene in a different car

JENNINGS, Mo. — A man riding a moped was hit and by a car and killed in Jennings Sunday evening.

Police responded to the intersection of Emma Avenue and Helen Avenue for a traffic crash at around 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police found the man was on a moped when he was struck by a silver, 2018 Volvo sedan which was abandoned at the scene of the crash. Police said the driver of the Volvo got out of the car after the crash, got into a small white passenger car and fled the scene.

St. Louis County's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Police said the investigation remains "very active" as of this writing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 with information regarding the incident.

