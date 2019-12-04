ST. LOUIS — From murders to carjackings, St. Louis ranks as one of the most dangerous cities in the country. Now, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is trying something new to prevent crime.

“My opinion is that criminals have been emboldened,” Schmitt said.



In a news conference Thursday, Schmitt announced he is moving five prosecutors from his office and they will become Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys for one year. It’s part of Schmitt’s Safer Streets Initiative.

“Given the violent crime rates, this kind of dedication is absolutely necessary,” he said.

The prosecutors can take on hundreds of additional cases of violent crime, and because those cases would be prosecuted on the federal level, the sentences could be longer.



“When someone sticks a gun in someone's face and steals their car or worse than that, they need to know they're going to be apprehended and go to jail for a very long time,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt said the prosecutors will focus especially on St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden’s “rectangle,” an area he’s identified with the highest crime rates in the city.

Some say more punishment may not always lead to less crime.

“Prosecution is no longer a deterrent to crime. Scared straight is no longer effective,” said James Clark, with community outreach organization Better Family Life.

“If a young boy hasn't been nurtured, he doesn't understand the damage he's doing when he does a carjacking. He doesn't understand the severity of his actions,” Clark said.



Clark said he’s not against tough prosecution, but that he also wants to see more resources and education in the communities that need it the most.

“I'm all for prosecution, but prosecution that's not balanced does more harm than good,” Clark said.