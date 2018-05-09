ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are investigating after more than 20 guns were stolen from a gun store in Fenton Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect or suspects drove into the garage door of Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Gravois Road an Water Street at around 5 a.m. They then ran into the store, grabbed more than 20 guns and drove off.

Police said they are asking for help finding those responsible. They hope a driver on Water Street saw something suspicious and can help with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-638-8636 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

