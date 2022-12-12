Moscow murders: 'We are keeping that information safe'

Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said the police do have a lot of information, but they are keeping it close so they don't compromise the investigation.

MOSCOW, Idaho — After the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students off campus at the University of Idaho, Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they are holding the information they have close to the vest so they don't compromise bringing someone to justice.

It's been over four weeks since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead on Nov. 13. from a homicidal stabbing at a house on King Road.

In a press release video posted Monday, MPD Captain Roger Lanier said that police have sorted through an immense amount of tips over the weekend. Lanier said that based on some new tips, they have been re-interviewing people apart of the case in order to clarify some of the information police have been receiving.

Many videos have been submitted to the FBI digital tipline, Lanier says, including videos from gas stations and the area around King Road. Lanier called the massive amount of tips "a daunting task" that police have many analysts to handle.

"We've been trying to use those videos to garner new information. There is hours and hours of video," he said.

Police are also interested in a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate. Lanier said that they believe the car was in the area at the time of the murders and the occupant(s) of the car may have seen something. MPD is looking to speak with whoever was in the car that night.

Police are also withholding information they have in order to refrain from compromising the investigation, Lanier said.

"We are keeping that information safe," Lanier said. "We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims. We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction."

Lanier warns people in the video to stay away from propagating rumors and information that has not been confirmed by police.

"It is very very frustrating for investigators, it makes it hard to stay on track," he said.

Police are still accepting tips through their tip line and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

"Anything could break this open for us," Lanier said.

There is still no suspect.

