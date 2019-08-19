GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Deputies in Madison County are investigating a stabbing and an armed robbery at a motel.

The report came in at about 6 a.m. at the Midwest Motel on Thorngate Road in Granite City. The victim was stabbed and robbed at gunpoint, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Police confirmed the victim was a guest at the hotel. The person was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies have a suspect, but that person is not in custody.

