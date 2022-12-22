Mother, daughter shot while inside car in St. Louis

Police said the woman was shot in the thumb, and her daughter was grazed by a bullet in her left forearm.

ST. LOUIS — A woman and her daughter were injured in a shooting while sitting in their vehicle Wednesday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the woman and her young daughter were sitting in their vehicle shortly after 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Riverview Boulevard when they were struck by gunfire.

Both victims were awake and breathing at the scene of the shooting.

Police did not release any additional information about the shooting or the victims.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update the story as information is confirmed.

