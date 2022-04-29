Man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in St. Louis County

Police believe the woman and her son got into an altercation for unknown reasons, which led him to stab her several times, the department said.

FERGUSON, Mo. — A man is suspected of stabbing his mother to death after a fight inside a St. Louis County home.

Ferguson police officers responded at about 7:47 p.m. to the 1700 block of Exuma Drive Thursday for a report of a disturbance. They arrived to find a woman with serious injuries.

Police believe the woman and her son got into an altercation for unknown reasons, which led him to stab her several times, the department said in a Friday news release.

During the fight, the man’s brother arrived and tried to stop what was happening by shooting his brother, Ferguson police said.

First responders arrived to treat the woman with life-saving measures. She was unresponsive and taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect in this case.

The suspect resisted arrest and assaulted several officers, police said. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The Ferguson Police Department requested charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and felony resisting arrest. The initial bond request is $500,000 with 10% not allowed.

