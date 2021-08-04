Mother, her boyfriend charged after 1-year-old ingests fentanyl, dies

The woman's boyfriend told police he used fentanyl outside the house and kept his capsules inside

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman and her boyfriend were charged with child endangerment after the woman's daughter died from ingesting fentanyl at the couple's home last month.

Shaun Survillion, 40, and Ebony Woods, 28, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the July 8 death of Woods' 1-year-old child.

Police said they were called to a home on Parker Road by Woods on July 7, who told 911 operators she found her child unconscious and with labored breathing. The child was airlifted to Children's Hospital, where the child tested positive for fentanyl and died a day later.

Woods told police she found her child unresponsive at around 3:30 p.m. but waited an hour before calling 911. Woods said she only used Percocet and marijuana around the child, but Survillion told police he used fentanyl outside the house and stored his capsules inside.

While investigating inside the home, police said they found open capsules in the kitchen and living area of the home.