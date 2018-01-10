St. Louis Metropolitan Police are looking for two men who they believe shot and killed a mother right in front of her home in south St. Louis.

That shooting happened about two blocks from St. Mary's High School around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of Tennessee. That’s where they located 37-year-old Christina Richardson suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Neighbors on the block said someone knocked on her door and got her to come outside right before she was gunned down. One neighbor who lives on the block said that’s why people are scared to live comfortably in their own homes.

"It makes you not want to sit on your porch because you don’t know you might be in the way. So, it’s like you kind of be scared to sit on your front porch," the neighbor said.

Police are looking for two male suspects who are believed to be responsible for the shooting.

They are asking anyone with information to contact crime stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

© 2018 KSDK