Mother shot in St. Louis with 4-year-old daughter in car

ST. LOUIS — A mom was shot in the leg while her young daughter was in the car in St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of Cote Brilliante in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Police said the 27-year-old woman was arguing with a 26-year-old man inside a car when the man shot her. Her condition has not been released.

The 4-year-old girl was inside the car during the argument, but she was not injured, police said.