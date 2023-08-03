Woman shot at Mount Pleasant neighborhood Phillips 66, suspect in custody

The shooting happened near the intersection of South Broadway and Osceola Street Thursday afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was shot at a Phillips 66 gas station near the Mount Pleasant neighborhood in St. Louis Thursday afternoon, the city's police department said.

The shooting took place shortly after 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of South Broadway and Osceola Street, officers said. Police have reportedly taken a suspect into custody.

The victim reportedly arrived at South City Hospital before being transferred to St. Louis University. News recently broke about the hospital's closure.

The department did not share the name, age or medical condition of the woman, nor the details of what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

