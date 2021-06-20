MSHP issues Amber Alert for man, 43, in white Chevy truck in Reynolds County

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for Centerville in Reynolds County. Law enforcement agencies are looking for a white Chevrolet truck with Missouri license 0WDV42.
The suspect vehicle was traveling south on Highway 21 from Centerville.
Two boys ages 7 and 9 were last seen with Jason Wayne Baker, 43, a white male who is 6 foot, 250 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. The man is accused of shooting the boys' mother, then taking the boys at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
There is a second vehicle of interest: a white or ivory 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with license UMZW7S.
Please call 911 or the Reynolds County Sheriff's Department at 573-648-2491 if you have information.