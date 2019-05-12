COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — What started as a typical traffic stop ended in a $1 million drug bust in mid-Missouri Wednesday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over a car for crossing the center line on Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The driver and passenger, who are both from Mooresville, North Carolina, were traveling with at least 21 boxes in the back of their SUV.

Troopers called in an officer who could sniff out what was inside.

K9 Rony showed up and helped troopers determine the items inside the boxes were illegal.

The troopers ended up confiscating 22,200 illegal THC vape cartridges, which had an 85%-90% THC value.

The items were worth about $1.1 million.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Benjamin Cutler, 23, and Robert Cutler, 67, were each charged with one county of felony delivery of a controlled substance – marijuana.

