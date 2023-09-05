Traffic fatalities, boat crashes, DWI arrests: MSHP shares Labor Day weekend statistics for St. Louis region

While there were more Labor Day weekend traffic fatalities than last year, none of the deadly crashes happened in the St. Louis region.

ST. LOUIS — For many Missourians, Labor Day weekend was the last hurrah of the summer. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were also busy over the three-day weekend.

According to an MSHP report released Tuesday, there were 11 boating crashes and 12 people killed in 306 traffic crashes that occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday across the state. Troopers also made 119 driving-while-intoxicated arrests, two boating-while-intoxicated arrests and 19 drug arrests during that time.

In 2022, MSHP reported one drowning, one person killed in eight boating crashes and four people killed in 286 traffic crashes across Missouri during the Labor Day weekend. State troopers made 121 driving-while-intoxicated arrests and five boating-while-intoxicated arrests. One person drowned.

While the number of traffic fatalities has gone up since 2022, none of the holiday weekend's deadly incidents occurred within the St. Louis region, according to MSHP.

Of the nine traffic fatalities that troopers investigated, two occurred each in the Macon, Springfield and St. Joseph areas. One fatality occurred each in the Lee's Summit, Poplar Bluff and Willow Springs areas.

Robert J. Lansing, 73, of Quincy, Illinois, died Friday when the vehicle he was riding passenger in changed lanes and struck another car in Shelby County.

Tomas R. Ramos, 47, of El Paso, Texas, died when the pickup truck he was driving failed to navigate a curve in the roadway, sending him off the side of the road and into an embankment in Buchanan County. The truck then continued eastbound in the ditch to hit another embankment.

Zane Warner, 28, of Grandview, Missouri, died when a pickup truck turned left in front of the motorcycle he was driving in Cass County.

John E. Wiatt, 70, of Lampe, Missouri, died Saturday when the driver of a southbound vehicle struck another southbound vehicle before hitting his northbound car on Missouri Highway 13 in Stone County.

A 5-year-old from Doniphan, Missouri, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in ran off the side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned in Ripley County.

Segar V. Mace, 18, of Coin, Iowa, died Sunday when the motorcycle he was driving failed to yield to another vehicle at an intersection in Nodaway County.

Christopher L. White, 50, of Bethel, Missouri, died when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving slid off the roadway and overturned in Shelby County. White was ejected.

Chris A. Terrell, 65, of Clarkton, Missouri, died when the motorcycle he was driving traveled off the road and overturned in Carter County.

Logan M. Mitchel, 21, of Goodman, Missouri, died when his pickup traveled off the roadway on a curve and struck a tree in McDonald County.

Three other traffic fatalities remained under investigation by the Joplin and Springfield police departments, according to MSHP.

