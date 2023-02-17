MSHP tracks down leads on hit-and-run driver after Jefferson Co. motorcyclist gets left behind

"I didn't black out, I saw everything, but I was in shock. I look back and I see the car take off," Blake Ball said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — In the last 48 hours, Missouri State Highway Patrol said the agency tracked down some leads into a hit-and-run investigation.

Blake Ball was leaving work and enjoying the ride on his motorcycle Wednesday night.

He was just three miles away from his Jefferson County home when the unexpected happened on Highway 141 and Fiedler Lane.

"I was chilling at the light doing everything I'm supposed to be doing and then I just get hit. I didn't black out, I saw everything, but I was in shock. I look back and I see the car take off," Ball said.

He was taken aback by the car taking off.

On the dash camera video that captured this crash, you can see a blue car slam into Ball.

From there, Ball's legs fly up in the air and he lands on the car in front of him.

The other car then reverses and speeds off in the next lane over. In the video, you can see Ball lift his hands up as the car gets away.

"My legs were underneath the car and I had to push off," Ball said. "To my surprise nothing is totally messed up except whiplash and bruising and I'll be sore for a bit."

5 On Your Side's Justina Coronel asked, "Do you feel like you could've died?"

Ball responded, "There is no doubt in my mind, if I was positioned more in the center or they were going any faster or any bigger of a car, I wouldn't be here right now."

He said the biggest message he has is for people to pay attention and look out for motorcyclists.

Ball also has a question for the driver.

"I want to ask why would you leave? Why didn't you have any decency to stop to see if I'm okay? You can only run so far, and you can only hurt yourself more," Ball shared.

Ball learned the motorcycle is totaled and while he feels a sense of loss, he also feels like he's gained so much support.

Social media has been sharing the video and information about the car in order to catch the driver.

He said, "It makes me feel good that people still care."

If you'd like to help Ball, here is a GoFundMe link.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a blue Chevy Cruise with temporary tag.

It should have some front-end damage.

The car was last seen southbound on Highway 21 from 141.

MSHP said it was male driver in mid-20s possibly.

