CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — Three people from out of the state were arrested during a large drug bust by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Monday evening.

The highway patrol said troopers made the stop along Interstate 70 in Callaway County at around 5 p.m. Troopers said they recovered about $217,000 worth of drugs, which included nearly six pounds of methamphetamine.

Three people were arrested in connection with the bust; 26-year-old Myrtis C. Chism of Los Angeles, 29-year-old Dnasia L. Chism of Evansville, Indiana, and 25-year-old Quayde N. Kelly of Evansville, Indiana.

All three are facing five drug charges, including drug trafficking and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by a prior offender. Kelly was also charged with driving without a valid license.

All three are being held without bond in the Callaway County Jail.

