Crime

MSHP trooper shoots person in arm during St. Louis County traffic stop

The person's injuries were not life-threatening.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A person suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon after being shot by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

The incident happened near Halls Ferry Road and Hecht Avenue in north St. Louis County. Dallas Thompson with MSHP Troop C said a trooper shot a person in the arm during a traffic stop.

The person was taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.

MSHP has not released further details on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

