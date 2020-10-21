Robbery and carjacking suspect chased from Illinois into Missouri

The suspect carjacked a van in Illinois with a lawn service worker inside, police said. Multiple agencies joined the chase and the suspect was arrested in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The man suspected in robbing a store, stealing a vehicle and leading officers on a chase in Illinois and Missouri is now in custody. Charges are pending and investigations are underway involving several law enforcement agencies.

It all started at about 2:30 a.m. after the man was suspected of robbing a Walgreens in Edwardsville, Illinois.

According to Troy, Illinois Police Chief Brad Parsons, the man got away from officers who were trying to pull him over. The man ended up crashing his vehicle on Route 162 and ran off. Police searched the area but weren’t able to find him.

The man’s hiding spot was soon uncovered, Chief Parsons said, by a construction crew as they arrived for work at a duplex Wednesday morning. The suspect ran off again. This time, Parsons said he carjacked a lawn service van with an employee inside.

The suspect drove off as police pulled up to the scene in Troy, Illinois, Parsons said. His department and other law enforcement agencies chased after the van. At one point when the van slowed down to make a turn, the lawn service employee — who was still inside — was able to open the back door and jump out. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Parsons said the suspect led police “on an extensive chase”, which eventually ended across the river in St. Louis where he was taken into custody.

“Troy PD is investigating the carjacking and has charges pending against the suspect as do numerous other agencies,” Chief Parsons told 5 On Your Side in an email.