Multiple cars stolen in Kirkwood last week, many were left running and unlocked while warming up

Many of the cars were found abandoned within the week. Most of them were found outside of Kirkwood.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Eight cars were stolen in Kirkwood in the span of two days last week, many of which were left running and unlocked while their owners waited for them to warm up.

According to incident summaries from the Kirkwood Police Department, one person was robbed of his car at gunpoint and six other people had their cars stolen while they were warming up on Jan. 18 and 19.

The man who was robbed of his car and possessions at gunpoint said he parked his car on the parking lot along the 11000 block of Manchester Road and started walking in to work at around 4 a.m. He told police that a car started circling slowly as he was walking, and when he reached the edge of the lot, three people inside the car pulled out guns and demanded his property.

The man said he handed over his things, including his car keys, and ran to his workplace to call the police. By the time the officers arrived, the man's car had been taken. The man was not hurt in the incident.

Hours later, four different cars were stolen from garages and driveways in the area while they were left running to warm up.

A 2012 GMC Acadia was stolen from Alfred Avenue at around 7:10 a.m. The vehicle was left unlocked, with the keys in the ignition, running to warm up. Police said it was recovered later in the week.

At 7:14 a.m., a woman said her Volvo XC90 was stolen from her open garage at a home on Stone Ridge Trails. The victim said she opened the garage door, backed out a few feet so that exhaust fumes would not fill the garage and went back inside for a few minutes.

The woman said she had both sets of keys to the stolen car, which meant the thieves could drive away, but would not be able to start the car again. The vehicle was found abandoned later in the day.

At 7:20 a.m., a man said his Audi A6 was stolen from his driveway on Knierim Place after he left the car running in the driveway. He said he went inside his neighbor’s house to visit and saw someone climb into his car and drive away. The vehicle was recovered later in the week, parked and unoccupied.

At 7:29 a.m., a man said his 2010 Mazda 3 was stolen from the driveway of his home on Bridlebrook Lane after it was left running with the keys in the ignition and doors unlocked. While taking the report, the officer was notified the vehicle was found abandoned in the 400 block of Longfellow.

When police arrived there, another victim said the thief driving the 2010 Mazda stole his 2016 Honda, leaving the Mazda behind. Details of that theft were not provided. The Honda was recovered later in the week, wrecked and unoccupied.

The next day, two more cars were stolen about 30 minutes apart. At 6:49 a.m., a woman on Ruth Drive said her 2016 Ford Fusion was stolen while she left it running in the driveway to warm it up before leaving for work. Police said the stolen car was used in an attempted theft in the 1000 block of Bernice.

At 7:16 a.m., a man's car was stolen after he left it running while he went into a store on the 1000 block of North Kirkwood Road. The vehicle was recovered later in the week.

Of the cars that were recovered, only the Mazda that was used in another theft was found in Kirkwood.