Multiple cars stolen from Wentzville car dealership, police say

Police said the dealership was still reviewing its inventory, but owners believe as many as five cars were stolen.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Wentzville police are investigating after a car dealership had its front door smashed and multiple cars stolen early Thursday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., there was a report of a break-in at Century Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Wentzville. Police said six or seven people were seen on surveillance video and five vehicles were taken.

Police said the thieves used a pickup truck to ram the gate and get onto the lot then used rocks to smash out the glass door.

Police said the cars fled east on Interstate 70 but got away.

The St. Charles County Police Department's crime lab is handling the ongoing investigation.